In these hours, rumors dedicated to the widely talked about are popping up again on the net Final Fantasy 9 Remake, one of the many games featured in the Nvidia leak. To speak is “Im a Hero Too”, leaker considered reliable by the moderators of ResetEra and already deep throat of various SEGA projects.

As always, i leak let’s leave it to time for them to find, given that regardless of the accuracy of what is reported, most players are interested in actually seeing the game, not just knowing that it exists. In any case, it’s always interesting to talk about the possibilities and it’s easy to wonder what kind of remake Square Enix could propose.

In recent years Final Fantasy has undergone a drift action, albeit with a different style from chapter to chapter. It is therefore not impossible that even with a potential Final Fantasy 9 Remake, Square Enix decides to completely change the original product and offer something different, if only to follow the times and tastes of the fans.

The style of the original Final Fantasy 9 is still top notch

At the same time, Square Enix clearly doesn’t want to sideline i JRPGs more classic and in recent years has shown that it is ready to offer new sagas with “older” game systems: just think of Octopath Traveler, which with the second chapter has deeply impressed critics and audiences. Final Fantasy 9, certainly not the most successful chapter of the saga in terms of pure sales, could therefore be the right name to continue in this direction, also because reproducing the same original turn-based combat system is much simpler than completely changing direction.

So too graphic style it is under discussion. By modernizing the graphics, Square Enix could be tempted to focus on photorealism, even if we admit we would prefer for graphics similar to when proposed with Kingdom Hearts 3.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake taught us that modernize and expand a masterpiece is possible, so we could hope to see new content for Final Fantasy 9 Remake as well (if it exists, of course) but we admit that in this case we would prefer a complete package in one fell swoop (another reason to stay faithful to the fights at shifts is our hope).

The possibilities are many, then, but tell us: what kind of remake would you like? let’s talk about.

