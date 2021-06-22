A Final Fantasy 9 animated kids series is in the works.

Kidscreen reports Paris-based Cyber ​​Group Studios has done a deal with Square Enix to adapt the 21-year-old role-playing game into an animated series aimed at eight to 13-year-olds.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

It’s early days, though. Cyber ​​Group Studios plans to pitch the project to broadcasters in the coming months, with production set to begin by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. Episode count and length have yet to be decided.

Final Fantasy 9 seems like an odd choice for an animated series, given it came out in July 2000 on PSone. Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios, told Kidscreen the games have “a strong co-viewing potential”, which I guess means the hope is those old enough to have played Final Fantasy 9 when it came out may watch the show with their kids or other younger relatives.