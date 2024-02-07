The combat system “really needs to be reworked in Final Fantasy 8,” Kitase explained, noting that the battle system Junction which at the time made the biggest change to the series' signature ATB system, was received somewhat controversially and was a bit difficult to digest.

Finding ourselves in the month that marks the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 8, the topic was discussed in an interview with Kitase, also because it is a chapter that could particularly benefit from a remake, considering that some aspects should probably be revised also in terms of history and characterization, but a element in particular would have to be changed, for the director of the original.

If it were to be done by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 8 Remake should review the combat system with a new and updated solution, reported the director of the chapter in question, Yoshinori Kitase in an interview published by IGN.

The Junction system would need to be reviewed

Squall Leonhart, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 8

“You probably remember that we had the Junction system in Final Fantasy 8,” Kitase explained, seeing it as an element that would be both deepen and improveas a good base to use for a remake.

“With that system, the enemies were leveled based on the player's level, so it was essential to understand how to best use it and personalize it as needed,” the director explained. “I think it was a very difficult system for some to understand,” he reported, “depending on the users, sometimes it was difficult to find the best way to exploit it.”

This is an element that seems to push Kitase to consider a possible Final Fantasy 8 Remake: “I would like to go back and really rework that combat system and make it something better in terms of balancing“. However, the actual possibility of a remake of the eighth chapter seems rather distant: Kitase himself explained that the creation of these remakes requires an amount of work that cannot be taken lightly and requires many years of planning and development, therefore it is unlikely that, with the remake of Final Fantasy 7 still underway, Square Enix will then decide to proceed with the eighth chapter.

In the meantime, the demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part of the remake of the seventh chapter, was presented in the last few hours.