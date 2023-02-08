Let’s go back to the parts of Final Fantasy 7probably facing Remake again, for this again Tifa cosplayhere by nic_the_pixiewho gives an excellent performance.

On the other hand, the subject in question is one of the favorites of cosplayers from all over the world and we have seen many other very convincing interpretations, in this case with a good mix between fidelity and reinterpretation by the model, thanks to the care in the reconstruction of the dress but also to some personal touches.

The costume it’s quite accurate in every detail, even if it’s not exactly a perfect copy of every minimum decorative element, but rather a rather close and perhaps even a little reduced version, in line with the style of nic_the_pixie. For the rest, the hair and the physique are somewhat in line with the original and seem to emerge directly from the famous Japanese RPG by Square Enix.

Particular then the pose, given that Tifa in this case is taking a selfie, which obviously is difficult to see the reference character do, but which can certainly be acceptable and even pleasant in this realistic reinterpretation.

