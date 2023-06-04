Final Fantasy 7 continues to inspire many fans, and the Italian model nymphahri has seen fit to make a great Tifa Lockhart cosplay in different poses, one of which sees the iconic Square Enix game character reaching out to us.

The interpretation also comes a few hours after the latest news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, whose development is proceeding well: the producer Yoshinori Kitase and his colleagues are working to establish a official release date for the second part of the remake.

Returning to the nymphahri cosplay, we are faced with a decidedly faithful transposition of the character of Tifa as regards clothing, accessories, hairstyle and makeup, plus a really nice set of poses.

