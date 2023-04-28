narga_lifestream wanted to play the role of again Tifa Lockhartthe iconic character of Final Fantasy 7for his latest cosplay. The look you see is that of someone who is ready to do anything to save the world.

So popular that launch day became a national holiday in Japan, Final Fantasy 7 was revisited as we know it in the recent Remake and that story will be continued in Part 2, which is currently in development at Square Enix.

As per tradition, the cosplay made by Natalia appears extremely detailed and well done: from the wig to the clothes, through the makeup and accessories, the Russian model has done another great job.

