Tifa Lockhart he is the protagonist of the last one cosplay realized by narga_lifestream: the Russian model has decided to take on the role of the famous character from Final Fantasy 7giving it an aspect full of charm.

It is actually the Tifa that we could see in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, for the occasion dressed in a fanmade DLC-style dress that increases the rate of sensuality but without falling into the vulgar. What do you think?

Cloud Strife’s childhood friend, Tifa is the owner of a bar but at the same time she is also a member of AVALANCHE: a group of eco-terrorists who oppose Shinra’s excessive power and want to free Midgar at any cost.

Passionate about video games, in her post on Instagram Natalia talked about mods, asking her followers if they used them and saying she tried some in her runs with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before the recent next-gen update.