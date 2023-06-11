Let’s go back to the parts of Final Fantasy 7probably opposite Remake, to observe this Tifa cosplay by the always excellent roga_na_nogewhich in this case really outdid itself with a practically perfect interpretation.

The subject in question is a favorite of cosplayers from all over the world and we have seen many convincing interpretations of it, but this Tifa still amazes for the fidelity with which she is played by the model, managing to give life to one of the closest cosplays to the original character that we have ever seen, between the dress and also the setting, obviously obtained with a little graphic processing.

The costume it appears extremely accurate in every detail, taking into consideration every minimal decorative element and even the most complex elements such as the armored gloves and the leather skirt with a particular design. For the rest the

he hair and physique down to the features, are all perfectly in line with the original and seem to emerge directly from the famous Japanese RPG by Square Enix.

Judging by the various visible details, the reference seems to be to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the new version of the classic that is about to receive the new part in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Roga_na_noge has also reconstructed a particular scene of the game using a setting of this, added with a little ‘graphic processing.

