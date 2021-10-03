Square Enix announced the launch period from Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, the battle royale spin-off for iOS and Android mobile devices. During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, producer Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the game will be available during the course of the month of November, with pre-registrations starting as early as this month.

During the digital event Nomura also shared more details on how the game has changed over the past few months and some of the gameplay features. The development team listened carefully to player feedback during the closed beta and made changes accordingly. One of the most popular requests was for the controller support which, as confirmed by producer Shoichi Ichikawa, was then actually introduced into the game.

The tutorial It has been completely revolutionized and now includes both a mode that helps players adapt to the mechanics of battle royale and one dedicated to those specific to the gameplay of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. To all this is added a training area, with which you can practice freely.

Always listening to player feedback, the developers have made changes to the parts exchange system, thanks to which users can exchange the materials obtained from monsters and chests in exchange for objects of various kinds, which will change with each season.



Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the slums of Sector 7

Game modes include both standard and ranked matches. Players will be rewarded with items every time they enter one of the 7 competitive match ranks, with the best of each season also getting codenames to show off in their profile. Still on the subject, Ichikawa confirmed that Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier it will not be pay to win, but based on the skills of the players, with all the microtransactions that therefore should exclusively concern the purchase of objects for the personalization of the avatar.

There will not be a real story mode, but there will be a mode that will involve three characters known to old fans of the series that will expand the lore of Final Fantasy 7 and of which more details will be revealed at a later time. Staying on the subject, The First Soldier is set before the adventure of Cloud, Barret and associates, in a virtual reality simulator designed by Shinra to train SOLDIERs and many of the locations will be similar to those seen in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Finally, Ichikawa confirmed that in the game it will be possible to drive vehicles and upgrade your characters by eliminating the monsters present in the game map. These among other things will target players even while they are clashing with each other, adding PvE mechanics to really interesting on-card matches.

As mentioned at the beginning, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will be available for iOS and Android mobile devices in November, with pre-registrations starting during the month of October.

Staying on the subject, Naoki Yoshida recently unveiled updates on the development of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI.