Let’s go back to the parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remakesource of inspiration for the Tifa cosplay that we propose in this case, by the excellent Jannet who really manages to interpret it perfectly.

Among the many interpretations of Tifa, this one by JannetinCosplay takes up the version of the character with the elegant blue evening dress that we have seen in particular in the new remake version of the Square Enix game, staged with remarkable fidelity on the part of the model, in an attitude that obviously invites us to have a good evening.

From the reconstruction of costume from the physical to the features, everything really seems to emerge from the famous Japanese RPG by Square Enix, with the cosplay set in a setting that vaguely recalls some perspectives seen in the Remake of the game, released more recently on PS5 and PC.

It must be said that, in terms of shapes and general figure, the Tifa staged by Jannet seems to refer more to the classic version of the original, rather than to the modernized version, thus finding a sort of meeting point between the two different editions of the same character, equally very appreciable as this reinterpretation.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we refer you to some of the most recent published on these pages such as Jessica Nigri’s Pyramid Head cosplay from Silent Hill, Yennefer from narga_lifestream from The Witcher 3, Starlight cosplay and Queen Maeve from Rolyat and ArmoredHeart from The Boys, that of The Lady of aishimiku from Genshin Impact, that of Bunny Bulma from aloeveraiskawaii from Dragon Ball and the cosplay of Misty from Missbrisolo from Pokémon.