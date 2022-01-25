FantasyToys Studio showed a very special new product: a bust of Sephiroth, the villain of Final Fantasy 7, 1: 1 size that has a particular feature, immediately noticed by gamers: i swollen nipples. What could have made him so happy to see us?

The bust itself is 65cm tall and is made of silica, hand-sewn fabric, acrylic, PVC and a resin base. It is a unique product, modeled so well that it is almost a shame to keep it dressed, also given the care taken in the creation of minute details such as the nipples.

FantasyToys page – Sephiroth 1: 1 Bust

Unfortunately for fans, no FantasyToys works are for sale. Yet his works are truly excellent. In addition to the ultimate villain from Final Fantasy VII, busts of Aerith have also been made from the same game, Kratos from God of War, Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil, Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Ellie from The Last of Us 2.

The community of fans of the Square Enix title responded with great interest to the bust, also making a lot of irony about that strange detail.