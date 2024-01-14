Modder Cosmos has released two mods that they remaster the original version of Final Fantasy 7 which dates back to 1997 on PC. The mods add support for the widescreen improve the backgrounds and introduce a new camera for the world map.

The mods

The two mods are called Cosmos Limit Break and Cosmos Gaia. The first improves wallpapers and adds widescreen support. The modder manually edited the backgrounds and used artificial intelligence to help him, achieving excellent results. The second improves the game world map, modifying the camera and improving the terrain. So now the movements are more natural, the map is more beautiful, you can see further and there are also some lighting effects not present in the original.

What better occasion to replay the original Final Fantasy 7? Maybe waiting for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? If you are interested in the two mods, you can start from here. If you want to see them in action, simply watch the video reported in the news, so as to understand their effects.