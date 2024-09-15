According to the Square Enix team, the third chapter of the remake series of Final Fantasy 7 will not disappoint fans’ expectations, but at the same time we cannot expect that there will not be some differences once again.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake It seems like a simple idea. The original PlayStation game, remade for modern consoles. It is, but not entirely. It is in fact a new work, to some extent, that partly modifies the original plot, inserting new ideas . The same happened with the sequel, Rebirth. What can we expect from the third chapter (still unnamed) of this “new” saga?

Square Enix’s words on the third remake of Final Fantasy 7

In a recent interview with Anime News Network, producer Yoshinori Kitase answered players’ questions about how much the story will be different in the third Final Fantasy 7 remake.

“We’ve heard a lot of speculation from players saying, ‘Oh, how much history will change compared to the original? And I want to say I don’t think that’s going to be the case,” Kitase said. “We’ve always kept the original in mind and I don’t think the storyline is going to betray fans of the original game. But also, at the same time, [sono] 27 years have passed since the release of the original Final Fantasy VII.”

“There are things that we feel we can only do now in the remake project that can bring a new happiness, a new kind of feeling of satisfaction to the players who play this game now, 27 years later. What exactly that will entail is something we hope players will experience soon.”

Last month, in another interview, Kitase stated that the third game will be “exactly what fans are looking for“.

Staying on topic with the saga, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth for Xbox are still a long way off, says a journalist.