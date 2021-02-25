PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy an enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake starting 10th June, courtesy of Square Enix’s newly announced Intergrade release – which also brings a new Yuffie Kisaragi episode.

Intergrade will freshen up Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5 with improved textures, lighting, and fog effects, and there’s also a new Graphics Optimization Mode, offering 4K resolution, and a 60fps Performance Optimization Mode. Additionally, Intergrade players can take advantage of a new Normal (Classic) difficulty option, improved loading times, and a new Photo Mode.

Owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 4 will be able to download Intergrade on their PS5s for free (it’s also available as a standalone PS5 release for newcomers), bringing over their save data if need be – although Square reminds players a PlayStation 5 with a disc-drive is required to upgrade from a physical PS4 copy.

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Features Video.

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Announcement Trailer.

The publisher has also confirmed a brand-new Final Fantasy 7 Remake story episode focussing on ninja Yuffie Kisaragi – in which players must infiltrate the Shinra Corporation and steal a powerful materia – arrives as part of Intergrade. Unlike the update’s other additions, however, the new episode must be purchased separately by those upgrading from PS4.

Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade and the new Yuffie Kisaragi episode launch on 10th June.