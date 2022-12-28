Yoshinori Kitase, director and producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remakereported to Famitsu that it has “VII” as a keyword for the 2023despite the 25th anniversary of the game falling in 2022, since there are expected new content for next year and beyond.

It also talks about special events: In fact, the celebrations for the game include seven organized events of which we have seen three so far: a Twitter campaign, a second event for Cloud’s birthday and the release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Apparently, the thing is not finished yet, given that there are four other celebratory events and promotions related to the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, which could also concern presentations of games and new releases. We do not know, at the moment, whether these initiatives also include Final Fantasy VII Rebirthsince this could be treated as a separate game, but this “content” could have something to do with the new title, since its release is likely for the end of 2023.

In any case, we look forward to further information, also because these Famitsu year-end interviews with Japanese developers often contain rather vague and fragmentary information, difficult to decipher. In any case, it seems that we can expect other news arriving on the Final Fantasy 7 front, including content regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, in the new sub-series that is being created starting from the original chapter.