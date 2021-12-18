Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the “much loved” Epic Games Store exclusives on PC, but his I’m coming to Steam it is highly probable and there are already some clues in this regard, which can also be taken from within the game code.

Some dataminers have extracted some Unreal Engine pak files from the game code, which would indicate the existence of a version planned for PC on Steam, which should therefore arrive after the period of exclusivity on Epic Games Store will be concluded.

The AtelierTool Twitter account reports that the game’s appID used for development testing is present within SteamDB, that is the database of the store of Valve and apparently the references are even prior to the announcement of the arrival on the Epic Games Store, which evidently was inserted later with an exclusive agreement.

The first appearance of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake tracks on Steam reportedly dates back to October 2020, which is around 6 months after the original release on PS4. The project to bring the title to the store in question has therefore been ready for some time, but obviously Square Enix then decided to move to the Epic Games Store with an exclusive on the launch.

Moreover, we have seen that Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC has the original price of 80 euros but this did not prevent him from being first on the Epic games Store. To get to know it better, we refer you to the review of the PC version.