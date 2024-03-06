Sony has confirmed it's struck a deal with publisher Square Enix to make the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy a PlayStation console exclusive.

That's probably not a huge surprise to Xbox Series .

Sony Interactive Entertainment's vice president of second- and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives, Christian Svensson, confirmed the news in a Washington Post report on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, saying the partnership with Square was “mutually desired.”



Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – PlayStation 5 – The FULL Digital Foundry Tech Review





Digital Foundry's tech review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PlayStation 5.

“Final Fantasy has always been one of the primary franchise pillars on PlayStation consoles,” Svensson explained, adding that Square Enix is ​​”one of the best in the business at pushing beyond their fans' lofty expectations and showing off what can be done with PlayStation hardware.”

Elsewhere in the article, Final Fantasy franchise producer Yoshinori Kitase discussed some of the benefits of developing for one console, saying the team was able to spend more time focusing on building Rebirth's world because it was only targeting PS5. “Had it not been on a single platform,” he explained, “[Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s] world map would not be seamless, and game design may have had to regress significantly”.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched last week to a positive critical reception – Eurogamer called it an “overstuffed but lovable re-imagining” – and trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi told the Washington Post he's already building a design document outlining key elements for the trilogy's concluding installation, which will expand on the original Final Fantasy 7's third act. “I definitely want to address…what is likely expected from our experience with the [zeppelin-like airship] Highwind to explore the world”, I explained.