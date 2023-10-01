Yesterday, the known Nintendo leaker “NateTheHate” commented on an alleged third-party lineup for Switch 2 on the Family Boards forum. This “line-up” mentioned Final Fantasy 7 Remake, currently only available on PlayStation and PC. According to ‘NateTheHate’, however, a Switch 2 version is not “actively” in Square Enix’s plans. While a release could happen at some point, the publisher is not currently considering a port for the rumored Nintendo Switch successor. The same can be said of an Xbox Series X|S port.

The exact words of the leaker on Final Fantasy 7 Remake

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake is not currently in the plans,” the leaker wrote on the forum. “Could it happen eventually? Of course. It is actively in the plans [di Square Enix] Right now? No. A release on Switch 2 exists in the same way that a release exists on Xbox. If Square wants to do it, they can and will do it; but at the moment there is no such plan.”

Obviously it’s just one leak, not official information. We’ll have to wait for new announcements from Square Enix before we know more about it.

At the very least, we know that the Steam PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is now in development. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, however, is for now confirmed only for PS5.