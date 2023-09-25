Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the project Final Fantasy 7 Remake will end up “connecting” with Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children. For those who don’t know, this is the computer graphics film released in 2005 that takes place a few years after the events of the game.

Speaking to The Guardian, Nomura-san confirmed that Advent Children fans will not be disappointed, although understandably he did not delve further into the matter, given that we are talking about a part of the plot that will follow the third game in the Remake series.

“If you play to the end, the game will connect [ad Advent Children]so you don’t have to worry,” said Nomura, who apparently accompanied his words with a “conspiratorial smile”.