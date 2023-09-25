Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the project Final Fantasy 7 Remake will end up “connecting” with Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children. For those who don’t know, this is the computer graphics film released in 2005 that takes place a few years after the events of the game.
Speaking to The Guardian, Nomura-san confirmed that Advent Children fans will not be disappointed, although understandably he did not delve further into the matter, given that we are talking about a part of the plot that will follow the third game in the Remake series.
“If you play to the end, the game will connect [ad Advent Children]so you don’t have to worry,” said Nomura, who apparently accompanied his words with a “conspiratorial smile”.
Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, what is it?
Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children is part of the extensive series “Compilation of Final Fantasy VII” and is set two years after the events of the 1997 RPG, when a mysterious trio kidnaps children infected with an unknown disease. The film has been remastered in 4K.
The third chapter of the remake series should therefore bring the plot up to the premises of Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children.
