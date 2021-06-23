The co-director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Motomu Toriyama – said he was sure that i followed of the game will be “very different from the original game. ”The developer at Square Enix says we need to look to the Honeybee Inn scene as a good example of how this new Final Fantasy 7 wants to revamp and change the original parts for modern audiences.
The information was shared via the official Square Enix website, which unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of theHoneybee Inn, in which we see Cloud dressing up as a woman and dancing on stage in a musical mini-game. Toriyama explains that the scene was iconic and its inclusion in Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a must. “We knew we had to do it in such a way as to meet expectations, but also taking modern sensibility into consideration.”
Instead of proposing a simple change of dress, Toriyama came up with the idea of recreating the whole scenario in the form of a large one celebration that proposed a positive message, taking inspiration from burlesque and traditional Persian cabaret. Finally, the musical mini-game was included because it is a genre often used to represent dance scenes and therefore seemed the most natural choice.
Toriyama explains that “this scene is a key example of something that has been changing dramatically from the original. I was worried about what fans of the game would think, but the whole scene received more than positive response than I would ever have hoped for, so I was very relieved. ”
Finally, we point out that Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC has appeared in the Epic Games Store database.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘1624156791000312’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
// initialize the library with the API key
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘175982639107667’,
xfbml : false,
version : ‘v7.0’,
status : true,
cookie : true
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “http://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Leave a Reply