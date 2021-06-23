The co-director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Motomu Toriyama – said he was sure that i followed of the game will be “very different from the original game. ”The developer at Square Enix says we need to look to the Honeybee Inn scene as a good example of how this new Final Fantasy 7 wants to revamp and change the original parts for modern audiences.

The information was shared via the official Square Enix website, which unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of theHoneybee Inn, in which we see Cloud dressing up as a woman and dancing on stage in a musical mini-game. Toriyama explains that the scene was iconic and its inclusion in Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a must. “We knew we had to do it in such a way as to meet expectations, but also taking modern sensibility into consideration.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Honeybee Inn scene is very different

Instead of proposing a simple change of dress, Toriyama came up with the idea of ​​recreating the whole scenario in the form of a large one celebration that proposed a positive message, taking inspiration from burlesque and traditional Persian cabaret. Finally, the musical mini-game was included because it is a genre often used to represent dance scenes and therefore seemed the most natural choice.

Toriyama explains that “this scene is a key example of something that has been changing dramatically from the original. I was worried about what fans of the game would think, but the whole scene received more than positive response than I would ever have hoped for, so I was very relieved. ”

Finally, we point out that Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC has appeared in the Epic Games Store database.