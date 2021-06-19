June 2021 opened with some great games, such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. The new adventure for PS5 allows us to benefit from better graphics and a higher frame rate. The success of the game does not stop, therefore, and fans around the world continue to share their appreciation for the Square Enix saga. It also proves it alco.loli, which offers us his version of the Tifa cosplay.

alco.loli offers us a more explicit version of the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7 Remake of the game, as you can see. The cosplayer explains, however, that this choice was not easy, as she does not feel confident in making a cosplay of Tifa. alco.loli, however, decided to go beyond the uncertainties and made these shots. Tifa is an undeniably attractive character, but we must not forget that she is also one great warrior, eager to do good, but without putting other people at risk as the game demonstrates.

Cheer she is often portrayed by multiple cosplayers; for example we can see the cosplay of Tifa from missbricosplay: it is seductive. Even the cosplay of Tifa by likeassassin is statuesque and combative. How to ignore irine_meier’s Tifa cosplay: it’s incredible. Even the cosplay of Tifa di komori shows its talents.

