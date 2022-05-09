With the arrival of Mother’s Day, Square Enix has decided to share a series of images dedicated to Cloud’s mom. This is an artwork, of two images taken from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the original Final Fantasy 7 for PlayStation.

Cloud’s mother is called Claudia, but it didn’t have a real name in the original game. The character was known as “Claudia” only in Square Enix internal documents. In the remake of Final Fantasy 7, however, the character has had a little more space and her name has become 100% canon. We can also see its face, which obviously in the original was just a block of polygons and didn’t have a too defined design.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, more generally, is concerned with expanding the original game. We will also have to understand with future chapters when the plot will be different.

In the meantime, we can continue to enjoy the first remake, especially his PC version. If you’re playing it, you can install a 45GB 4K texture mod.