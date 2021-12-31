Will we see the second part of the remake in 2022? The producer did not speak of more, but the theories will begin to come out.

By Axel García / Updated December 31, 2021, 01:11 3 comments

The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Yoshinori Kitase, participated in the traditional farewell to the magazine Famitsu each year, where various developers and other members of the industry shared their messages to welcome 2022. Kitase left a few words That will excite fans of the saga, because although he did not say more than necessary, he did leave us clues about what will bring us during the next 12 months.

The world of FF7 will continue to expand in 2022Yoshinori KitaseMore than 100 developers were interviewed by the magazine, who shared their favorite games of the year, along with their expectations for 2022. When asked about his keyword for next year, Kitase responded with a simple “35th anniversary from Final Fantasy “.” The world of FF7, rebooted with the Remake, will continue expanding in 2022 “, the producer shared in another interview with 4Gamer. “I also hope you enjoy Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.”

Kitase’s response does not confirm The appearance of the second part of Final fantasy 7 Remake in 2022, but from his words, we know that the universe of Cloud and company will ‘expand’ in 2022, which could include this long-awaited title. The anniversary number 35 of the franchise is a great achievement for Square Enix, and we will surely see several surprises throughout the year.

Final Fantasy XVI, on the other hand, was delayed due to the pandemic, but the study confirmed new details of the title, during the spring 2022. Remember, that Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, and includes the improvements that the Intergrade edition of the game presented. If you got the title for free during its available month on PS Plus, you can now upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake 2.