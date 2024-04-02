Some stories never end: they go around immensely, but they come back. This saying goes perfectly with the relationship between the composer Nobuo Uematsu and the saga of Final Fantasy.

The legendary musician had made it known his “retirement” from the series by Square Enix a few weeks ago but, now, the tables seem to have changed again.

As reported by the VideoGamesChronicle newspaper, Nobuo Ueamatsu would have agreed to do it one last great composition for the RPG series: that of the theme of the last chapter of the remake of Final Fantasy 7.

The third part of Cloud's journeythe chapter that will complete what we saw in the brand new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, does not yet have a release date, but we know that it will not arrive on the shelves anytime soon.

At the moment, in short, we have no news regarding the release period of this new theme in development: the only thing we know is that Ueamstu, at the urging of director Nomura, will be present in the game and will create the third themeafter having created the themes of the first two chapters of the remake.

If you haven't played it with your own hands yet, we recommend you read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: will the remake be able to give us back the sensations we felt in the 90s?



