The director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake stated that the Part 3 of the remake saga is already in production, but that is ready to “finish this marathon of projects“.
Three key figures from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its sequels, creative director Tetsuya Nomura, screenwriter Kazushige Nojima and composer Nobuo Uematsu conducted a Special Talk Session on the Square Enix Music YouTube channel.
During the chat, which you can watch in full above, Uematsu turned to Nomura and said: “It must be mentally challenging trying to recreate something you put aside decades ago, but using the latest technology and for a whole new generation.”
To which Nomura replies: “Years ago, during the planning phase, I knew what kind of commitment a project like this would require. Part of me didn't want to do it. I already realized how much work would be necessary and, once started, I couldn't throw in the towel halfway. You can't leave things unfinished. Now you're stuck. It's a huge undertaking. From the moment production began, I wanted it to end. At least now we're finally past the halfway mark.”
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3: Uematsu is reconfirmed
“Personally, I want to close with this marathon of projects“, explains Nomura before turning to Uematsu: “Since you worked on the first and second games in the series, it makes sense that you should return for the third.”
“We haven't made it official yet,” adds Nomura, “but I'd like to believe that you're a lock for the next title…. You will, right? Again, this isn't a statement or a “official offer. Just a gentleman's agreement, perhaps?” You'll be back for the third game, right?“.
Fortunately, Uematsu replied: “It would be an honor for me”.
Nomura then reveals: “Nojima and I are working hard on it. We are already ready to leave“.
The developer then asks Uematsu if he is ready to work on Part 3 and how he plans to surpass the songs he has already composed for Remake and Rebirth. To which the composer replies: “For starters, I'll take a vacation.”
Speaking of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: remember that a 4-part documentary was published by Square Enix.
