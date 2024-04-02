The director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake stated that the Part 3 of the remake saga is already in production, but that is ready to “finish this marathon of projects“.

Three key figures from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its sequels, creative director Tetsuya Nomura, screenwriter Kazushige Nojima and composer Nobuo Uematsu conducted a Special Talk Session on the Square Enix Music YouTube channel.

During the chat, which you can watch in full above, Uematsu turned to Nomura and said: “It must be mentally challenging trying to recreate something you put aside decades ago, but using the latest technology and for a whole new generation.”

To which Nomura replies: “Years ago, during the planning phase, I knew what kind of commitment a project like this would require. Part of me didn't want to do it. I already realized how much work would be necessary and, once started, I couldn't throw in the towel halfway. You can't leave things unfinished. Now you're stuck. It's a huge undertaking. From the moment production began, I wanted it to end. At least now we're finally past the halfway mark.”