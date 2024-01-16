The possibility that Final Fantasy 7 Remake can get up Xbox would currently be in discussion between Microsoft and Square Enixaccording to the well-known journalist Jez Corden of Windows Central, a person who is usually quite well informed regarding the scope of the Redmond house.

The question is now old and seems to reappear cyclically in the rumors: almost 4 years after its initial release on PS4, the game has not yet arrived on Xbox and all the various rumors so far have not come true, but the new mention by Corden still deserves to be reported.

During The Xbox Two podcast, the Windows Central reporter reported that “I picked up tests which at least testify to the presence of discussions on Final Fantasy 7 on Xbox”, obviously remaining very vague but bringing this possibility back to the center of attention.