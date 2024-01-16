The possibility that Final Fantasy 7 Remake can get up Xbox would currently be in discussion between Microsoft and Square Enixaccording to the well-known journalist Jez Corden of Windows Central, a person who is usually quite well informed regarding the scope of the Redmond house.
The question is now old and seems to reappear cyclically in the rumors: almost 4 years after its initial release on PS4, the game has not yet arrived on Xbox and all the various rumors so far have not come true, but the new mention by Corden still deserves to be reported.
During The Xbox Two podcast, the Windows Central reporter reported that “I picked up tests which at least testify to the presence of discussions on Final Fantasy 7 on Xbox”, obviously remaining very vague but bringing this possibility back to the center of attention.
New openings between Microsoft and Square Enix?
The PlayStation exclusive of Final Fantasy 7 Remake should now have sold out according to the initial terms, but it seems to have been subsequently renewed with the release of the Intergrade version, and then perhaps changed again.
In fact, the relationships between Square Enix and Sony are so narrow as to make it difficult to understand, from the outside, how things are really going: in fact, no substantial evidence has yet emerged regarding the arrival of the game on Xbox, but the recent change in guidance for the Japanese company.
The arrival of the new CEO Takashi Kiryu seems to have opened a new era of greater opening of Square Enix towards Xbox, immediately demonstrated by the announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series
The same thing could also happen with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but we are waiting to understand what may emerge in the next period. Meanwhile, the remake operation is continuing with the upcoming release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
