As you may know, yesterday an image of Xbox Brazil which showed in a list of games themed with Father’s Day. In the middle of these there was also Final Fantasy 7 Remake, not available for Xbox as it was only released for PC and PlayStation. Players then started speculating that the game was on the way and that Microsoft’s console social division had teased the announcement. Now, however, we discover that this is not the case.
Xbox has confirmed that the presence of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the Xbox Brazil image is just a mistake. The post was in fact quickly removed, which actually only pushed players to believe even more in the idea of an Xbox leak itself. Now we know that’s not the case.
The words of Xbox on Final Fantasy 7 Remake
“The image was posted by mistake and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox,” said an Microsoft spokesperson at Eurogamer.net.
Obviously it is not impossible that at some point Final Fantasy 7 Remake you arrive on Xbox. Based on information in Sony’s trailers, the exclusivity was contracted for one year. Even if it was extended after the release of the DLC and the PS5 version, it is credible that Square Enix is now free to publish the game on Xbox.
Square Enix hasn’t been very active on Xbox in recent years, but recently reaffirmed their commitment to Microsoft’s console and announced the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14.
#Final #Fantasy #Remake #coming #Xbox #Microsoft #confirms #mistake
Leave a Reply