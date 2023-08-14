As you may know, yesterday an image of Xbox Brazil which showed in a list of games themed with Father’s Day. In the middle of these there was also Final Fantasy 7 Remake, not available for Xbox as it was only released for PC and PlayStation. Players then started speculating that the game was on the way and that Microsoft’s console social division had teased the announcement. Now, however, we discover that this is not the case.

Xbox has confirmed that the presence of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the Xbox Brazil image is just a mistake. The post was in fact quickly removed, which actually only pushed players to believe even more in the idea of ​​an Xbox leak itself. Now we know that’s not the case.