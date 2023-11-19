Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it is undoubtedly one of the promising games of 2024 with many players who can’t wait to experience the sequel to the adventures of Cloud and co. To pass the time moon.child offers us a Aerith cosplay with the elegant evening dress shown in the first remake of the new trilogy.

Aerith doesn’t really need much introduction. She is one of the main protagonists of Square Enix’s seventh final fantasy as well as one of the best known in the gaming field. She is apparently a humble flower girl from the city of Midgar with a strong sunny character, who doesn’t leave even that grumpy Cloud indifferent. However, unbeknownst to her, she possesses special powers that will lead her to play a leading role in the events of the story of Final Fantasy 7.

For her moon.child cosplay she decided to wear the red dress worn by Aerith in a particular moment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. As we can see from the Instagram post below, the result is truly impeccable and very faithful to the original character.