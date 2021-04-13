The Yuffie-centric new chapter for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be named FF7R Episode INTERmission, Square Enix has said, hoping to confuse as many people as possible.

FF7R Episode INTERmission will also be a standalone purchase rather than DLC, which is nice for any Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners who may not be able to upgrade to Intergrade, FF7R’s PlayStation 5 version.

As previously announced, this new Yuffie story will launch alongside Intergrade on 10th June as a separate purchase.

FF7R owners can upgrade to the Intergrade edition for free, but not if it’s the PS Plus version, and only if they have a PS5 with a disc drive if upgrading a physical PS4 copy.

Alternatively, you can just buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 as a separate purchase, and there’s also a digital deluxe edition with a soundtrack, art and a bonus weapon for INTERmission if you purchase that too.

“Players can look forward to utilizing Yuffie’s signature battle style in combat as she undertakes a mission to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company’s most powerful matter,” Square Enix wrote. “Together with Avalanche HQ’s support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland’s former glory and exact revenge long in the making, Yuffie shines in both close and long-range combat.”

“As a member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, she has a unique play style which allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind. “