Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is first in the ranking of best-selling games on Epic Games Store, despite just yesterday the digital store has started its winter sales and despite the controversy over the price of € 79.99, which must be said to be perfectly in line with that of the PS5 version.

The four best-selling games on the Epic Games Store right now

Considering that we are talking about a title sold exclusively on the Epic Games platform, the result looks very good, even in the absence of knowledge of the volume of units actually sold. Followed by Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield 2042 and Cyberpunk 2077, all sold with strong discounts on the occasion of the aforementioned sales.

It seems therefore that some PC gamers have accepted the increased price compared to what are the standards of the platform. Of course, it must be said that many will have taken advantage of the € 10 voucher given by Epic Games to also have a discount on the Square Enix game, but the principle is clear. The risk is that other publishers will also adjust and raise their prices. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen and in the meantime let’s enjoy the new adventure of Cloud and associates.