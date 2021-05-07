Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least six months, a new trailer for the game has confirmed.

The trailer, below, includes over three minutes of footage of Intergrade, the visually enhanced edition of the original featuring a brand new Yuffie episode.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade comes out on 10th June, so the earliest we’d see this version of the game on other platforms – PC and Xbox, for example – would be 10th December. Or perhaps Intergrade is also coming to PlayStation 4.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out on PlayStation 4 on 10th April 2020 – that’s over a year ago, so you’d imagine the exclusivity deal between Sony and Square Enix for the game would be over by now.

It makes sense that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would launch in Intergrade form on Xbox Series X and S, and PC when the time is right. This Christmas? Spring 2022, perhaps?

As for the trailer itself, it shows off Fort Condor, the strategy mini-game from the original Final Fantasy 7. There’s also more than a bit of Dirge of Cerberus here, with Nero the Sable, the antagonist of the third-person shooter Final Fantasy 7 spin-off, showing up.