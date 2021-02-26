The PlayStation Plus titles for March have been revealed seemingly ahead of time.

As spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter, the PlayStation Netherlands Facebook page confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Remnant from the Ashes and Farpoint VR are the March Plus games.

Coming to PS Plus in March – Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Maquette

– Remnant from the Ashes

– Farpoint VR via https://t.co/lR29C9MRim pic.twitter.com/LEb3aHcyXI – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a particular highlight, given the PlayStation 5 upgrade version was announced last night during Sony’s State of Play broadcast. The trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is below:

PlayStation 4 owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. It seems those who grab Final Fantasy 7 Remake from PS Plus will not get the free upgrade, however.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PS + in March apparently, according to a description inside the Japanese PSN store This version cannot be upgraded to the PS5 version, lol https://t.co/jt8weIXQOK – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

We’ll have more when Sony pushed the button on the PlayStation Blog.