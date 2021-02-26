PS Plus release cannot be upgraded to PS5 version.
The PlayStation Plus titles for March have been revealed seemingly ahead of time.
As spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter, the PlayStation Netherlands Facebook page confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Remnant from the Ashes and Farpoint VR are the March Plus games.
Coming to PS Plus in March
– Final Fantasy VII Remake
– Maquette
– Remnant from the Ashes
– Farpoint VR
via https://t.co/lR29C9MRim pic.twitter.com/LEb3aHcyXI
– Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2021
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a particular highlight, given the PlayStation 5 upgrade version was announced last night during Sony’s State of Play broadcast. The trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is below:
PlayStation 4 owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. It seems those who grab Final Fantasy 7 Remake from PS Plus will not get the free upgrade, however.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PS + in March apparently, according to a description inside the Japanese PSN store
This version cannot be upgraded to the PS5 version, lol https://t.co/jt8weIXQOK
– Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2021
We’ll have more when Sony pushed the button on the PlayStation Blog.