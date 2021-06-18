Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC appeared in the database ofEpic Games Store with some precise references that suggest an exclusive publication on the Epic store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC in the Epic Games Store database.

After Alan Wake Remastered, the code for the digital platform of Epic Games therefore reveals further secrets, even if in this case it is not a real surprise.

In fact, we know that the exclusive time of Final Fantasy 7 Remake should end soon and at that point it is clear that the title branded Square Enix can also land on PC and Xbox.

The novelty is represented in this case by the fact that in the Windows environment the game could be a ‘Epic Games Store exclusive, likely the result of a commercial agreement with the Japanese publisher.

As for any technical features of the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we imagine they will be completely similar to the Intergrade version landed a few days ago on PS5.

However, we do expect the possibility of running the game at 4K real and 60 fps, activating at the same time an even more sophisticated effects compared to what was seen on the next-gen Sony console.