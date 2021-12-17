One is available on NexusMods mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC that disable Dynamic Resolution Scaling, a function set by default and which modifies the resolution to keep the framerate stable.

As we have also reported in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC, this version has an option, among the few available, that allows you to choose the desired framerate target. In order for the game to be able to maintain the indicated value in every situation, the system instantly changes the resolution, increasing or decreasing the pixel count as appropriate.

A function that for owners of an outdated GPU could prove useful, but that others find limiting, especially considering that in the most eventful situations not even this solution prevents drops in the framerate.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, a shot taken from the PC version

The mod in question was created by the user BobG123 and precisely deactivates the dynamic resolution of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC. You can download it to this address. To install it, simply extract the mod file and place it in the End Content Paks path. The hope in any case is that Square Enix will add the option to disable dynamic resolution, along with many others not currently present in the game, with a future update.

Despite the porting is not optimized to perfection and the numerous criticisms for the price of 79.99 euros, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is currently the best-selling game on the Epic Games Store.