The Final Fantasy saga is one of the most popular among cosplayers who often offer us very successful representations of its most famous characters. Today we offer you one of the most successful ones in our opinion, namely the Aerith cosplay from Final Fantasy 7 Remake created by the Austrian cosplayer faelablanche.

Aerith Gainsborough is one of the central characters in the narrative plot of Final Fantasy 7, as well as one of the most famous in the entire videogame scene. Characterized by a cheerful and sunny character, which does not leave even the gruff Cloud indifferent, the young flower girl from Midgar actually possesses, without her knowing it, an important legacy for which she ends up under the sights of the multinational Shinra.

What about Felablache's cosplay, the shots below practically speak for themselves. It is a practically perfect representation of Aerith, both for the great care put into the hairstyle and costume, but also for the great quality of the shots by photographer aleksander.photo and for the setting chosen, which is very reminiscent of Midgar from Final Fantasy 7 .