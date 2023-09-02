I am a Hero Too, the leaker who teased Persona 3 Reload early, is back on Reddit sharing some potential information about Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console from the Kyoto house will be, which it seems that in the launch line-up it will also be able to boast a port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Deep Throat states that “Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks and plays like a PS5 game on the Switch 2 devkit” and added that the conversion seems to have required very little development time, so much so that in his opinion it is one of the launch titles of the new Nintendo console, which could arrive in the second half of 2024.