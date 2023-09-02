I am a Hero Too, the leaker who teased Persona 3 Reload early, is back on Reddit sharing some potential information about Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console from the Kyoto house will be, which it seems that in the launch line-up it will also be able to boast a port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Deep Throat states that “Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks and plays like a PS5 game on the Switch 2 devkit” and added that the conversion seems to have required very little development time, so much so that in his opinion it is one of the launch titles of the new Nintendo console, which could arrive in the second half of 2024.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 have a camera and new cartridges?
That’s not the only detail about Nintendo Switch 2 shared by I am Hero Too, who claims that the console’s devkits have been in the hands of developers for some time and that the console is backward compatible with the previous model.
He also added that the device will take advantage of a new type of cartridge and, even more interesting, will have a new feature linked to the use of a cameraan element absent in the previous console.
Clearly they are all information that is impossible to verify and therefore to be taken with a grain of salt while waiting for news from Nintendo itself.
