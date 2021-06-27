Cheer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and of course Final Fantasy 7) is a classic character for i cosplay, one of those that sooner or later all cosplayers have to wear the clothes, given the appeal it has on the general public. It’s a bit like a litmus test, as demonstrated by this interpretation of candylion.cos, which has created a Tifa ready for action and particularly dynamic.

The costume in itself it is made in a practically perfect way and reproduced in every detail, including the hairstyle. candylion.cos however, instead of abandoning Tifa in some canonical pose, chooses to take her outdoors, making her face the outside world as if she were in action.

For the few who do not know her, Tifa is one of the most loved characters of Final Fantasy 7, both for her attractiveness and for her combativeness. Her female figure is in contrast to that of Aeris, who is decidedly more angelic.

For all cosplay lovers, we also recommend the Ellie cosplay by likeassassin, the Nobara Kugisaki cosplay from jessblazecosplay, the Aeter and Xiangling cosplay from Loon, the Isaac Clarke cosplay from sunlightofastora and the Himiko Toga cosplay from Bukkitbrown, including the last ones we have published.