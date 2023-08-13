L’ image in question , found in the post below, is basically a tribute to celebrate Father’s Day (which is celebrated on August 13 in Brazil) that includes shots taken from various games. Especially the picture in the center shows Barret Wallace and his adopted daughter Marlene which as you probably know are characters present in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

As reported by IdleSloth, the official Xbox Brasil Twitter / X profile has published a promotional image where it appears Final Fantasy 7 Remake . This would seem to suggest that after a long wait the adventure of Cloud and company is finally here also coming to Xbox Series X|S although we cannot rule out that this is simply a mistake.

Simple oversight or here cat hatching?

Many users think that this is a clue about the potential arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox after three years of waiting, but it could also be a trivial oversight by the curators of the Xbox Brasil Twitter / X profile.

It must be said however that the timing is interesting. In fact, only a few weeks ago the CEO of Square Enix, Takashi Kiryu, announced his intention to bring more games to Xbox in the future, one of which will be Final Fantasy 14 Online, which will debut on cross-platforms in spring 2024.

At this point it is plausible to think that among the games arriving on Xbox Series X | S there is also Final Fantasy 7 Remake. But only time will tell.