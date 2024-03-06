“Securing the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy as a console exclusive was a feather in the cap for PlayStation,” Svensson reported, “one that recognizes the importance of the original game as a title that defines the PlayStation experience.

In an interview published by the Washington Post, the vice-president of second and third party content at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Christian Svensson , seemed to have clearly reported that the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy is considered a console exclusive, in truth, as later clarified by the author of the article, Gene Park, the Sony executive was only referring to the first two chapters released so far, for the moment. We have therefore updated this news accordingly.

The actual exclusivity condition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth was never communicated precisely, but a recent statement from Sony seems to indicate that the two chapters are destined to remain PlayStation console exclusives therefore a not coming to Xbox and other consoles.

An agreement of historical value

Won't Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and its sequel also be released on other consoles?

The question would therefore have a historical value, recalling a game that once was important for the success of PlayStation on the market, according to the Sony executive: “In the generation of the first PlayStation, Sony Computer Entertainment still owned few franchises and, to find its space in a very competitive industry, we tried to win the hearts and minds of some developers key third parties like Square,” Svensson explained.

Precisely this concentration on partnerships with third parties and on launching games that are actually developed by external studios is considered “an element that is part of the DNA” of Sony PlayStation, as explained by the company's VP, something that connects directly with what was also done recently with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Although there is now little hope of seeing Final Fantasy Remake on other consoles, given the time that has passed since its original launch, these have never been totally extinguished, because the actual exclusivity relationship on the game has never been clarified, having been presented initially as a thunderstorm.

The title then arrived on PC, just as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also arrive in the future, but it is possible at this point that there are no versions planned for Xbox or other platforms, although obviously the executive's words in the interview can also tell only part of the truth more suited to Sony's needs. In fact, the matter is not explored in detail with mention of whether it is an “absolute” agreement or whether there are still time limits on the exclusivity, so we always await any clarification.

The subsequent clarification by the journalist Gene Park, author of the article in the Washington Post, clarifies that Svensson did not specifically speak of the entire remake trilogy as a PlayStation exclusive, but was only referring to the two chapters released so far. This makes the question even more open, because it does not exclude either that the terms are temporary even for the two games already released, nor that the entire remake operation could one day arrive on other platforms too, so the question is still rather to be to define.