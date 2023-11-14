Square Enix shared the Amateur LEGO set by DaniBobStudios dedicated to one of the final scenes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (also seen in the original Final Fantasy VII), in which we can see Cloud aboard his Hardy-Daytona motorcycle while holding his iconic sword.
The set was first hosted on the Variety Show hosted by Alanah Pearce (minute 2:53:18 of the video below) and liked it so much that the editor decided to take it back to dedicate a post to it, referring to the video for details.
Scenes recreated with LEGO
It’s not the first time that Square Enix has drawn attention to a scene from Final Fantasy VII recreated with LEGO. In January 2023 he launched a survey to find out which scenes from the game players wanted to see recreated with bricks. Eventually the scene was reconstructed in which Cloud and Aerith is encountered in the Sector 5 Slums, with the company giving away two models based on that design.
For the rest we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available for PC, PS4 and PS5. the sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, will be released on February 29, 2024 as a temporal exclusive on PS5 until at least May 29, 2024. Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis was recently launched for mobile systems, with the PC version expected soon.
