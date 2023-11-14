Square Enix shared the Amateur LEGO set by DaniBobStudios dedicated to one of the final scenes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (also seen in the original Final Fantasy VII), in which we can see Cloud aboard his Hardy-Daytona motorcycle while holding his iconic sword.

The set was first hosted on the Variety Show hosted by Alanah Pearce (minute 2:53:18 of the video below) and liked it so much that the editor decided to take it back to dedicate a post to it, referring to the video for details.