Few effects, lots of substance

There’s a reason why Helly’s cosplays don’t appear more often on these pages, but this specific work offers a convincing taste of the skills of the Russian model, who faithfully rendered the character of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, while inserting some impromptu contamination.

Naturally Aerith has been played successfully by several other cosplayers over time: take a look at the works made by kyaraberrycos, Lada Lyumos, narga_cosplay and peachmilky_.