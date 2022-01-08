Final Fantasy 7 Remake has done a great deal of modernization on the Square Enix classic, but to judge the fidelity to the original vision it’s interesting to see what the game would look like with the fixed shots of the old Final Fantasy 7, which is done through mod from the YouTube channel Final FanTV.

Using some modding tools capable of significantly changing the display of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, the channel in question has built a video of about 6 minutes in which the remake faithfully reproduces some situations and game moments of the original thanks to the use of fixed shots and some special montages.

In the old Final Fantasy 7, the “cameras” framed the environments through various fixed angles, dealing with scenarios built in pre-rendered 3D and therefore not explorable by moving the frame in real time. Similarly, the modifications applied to Final Fantasy 7 Remake to build this video try to reproduce this effect by locking the shot in various positions and trying to replicate some original scenes.

We see in particular the initial mission of the assault on the Mako reactor, with some particularly successful moments in the recovery operation and also a considerable assembly work to recreate the effect of the casual encounters and turn-based combat that characterized the Final Fantasy 7 of 1997, completely overturned in Final Fantasy Remake in favor of a new real-time combat system.