Modder ‘Alezein’ shared a mod for Final Fantasy 7 RemakePC version of course, which deals with improve texture quality of the game, bringing them to 4K using an AI.

Alezein is the modder who shared a mod – which we reported here – which improved the textures of Sector 7 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It was quality work, but limited to one area only. Now, he offers us a mod that works on 6,150 environmental textures.

The refurbishment is all about taking all those Final Fantasy 7 Remake textures at a lower resolution than 4K (4096 x 4096) and replaces them with an improved version via AI, both for C Textures (color maps) and N textures (detail maps).

On the left the texture of the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake, on the right the one improved by the AI

The weight of the mod is 23.5 GB, but in a compressed version: once expanded, it reaches 45 GB. The package download can be performed via NexusMods at this address.

However, two elements related to the mod should be noted. First of all, it is not concerned with improving polygonal models, so objects that are not very detailed in terms of the model do not change. Furthermore, this mod does not act in any way on the DLC dedicated to Yuffie, but only on the base chapters of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.