Be careful, because from here on there will be references to the plot of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as that of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 and that of Final Fantasy VII itself. Being topics that developers talk about openly, it is difficult to consider them as real ones previews . At least it’s information they want to know. But if you don’t want to know anything, don’t read any further.

The director Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Naoki Hamaguchi, anticipated in an interview with TechRaptor, that Zack Fair he won’t be the only character from one of the Final Fantasy VII spin-offs to be present in the game, starting the race for all the names.

A huge project

Hamaguchi did not specify which characters he was talking about and only mentioned Zack, who was also present in Final Fantasy VII, albeit with a very limited role, and who had an entire game dedicated to him, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7in which players learned more details of his relationships with Cloud, Aeris, and Sephiroth.

Regarding Zack, Hamaguchi was particularly talkative, stating that his role will be more important in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth than in the original. According to him, the 2022 remake of Crisis Core was made precisely to familiarize players with the character.

Hamaguchi: “Without giving much away, in addition to Zack, who wasn’t in the original Final Fantasy VII but will make an appearance in this one, there will be other characters from the Final Fantasy VII spinoffs that will appear in Rebirth.”

It is difficult to say what these characters could be and we will also avoid making hypotheses, diligently waiting to be able to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on February 29, 2024 and hoping that Square Enix avoids revealing the entire game to us before its release.