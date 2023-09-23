Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it would have helped Square Enix he rediscovered it spirit of the series , or what fans really love about Final Fantasy. This was revealed by Tetsuya Nomura, Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview granted to the Japanese magazine Denfaminico Gamer,

Rediscover the past

You have to rely on madness, as Sephiroth knows well

The three started from the failures, in terms of public appreciation, of Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XV, which led the developers to search for the spirit of the series, i.e. its true strengths.

Kitase: “In the Final Fantasy series chapters from the Famicom (NES) era to PlayStation we put in all the weirdest elements just because we wanted to. As hardware has become more and more powerful and graphics have become more realistic, it has become much more difficult to insert crazy ideas like in the past.”

However, by working on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and reworking some of the game’s sequences, such as the Gold Saucer sequence, the team realized that they didn’t have to eliminate all the fun parts.

“In the new remake we have inserted gimmicks that seem to belong to the old times and at the same time we want to show a realistic world,” continued Kitase, who then explained “I believe that maintaining a balance between the sense of reality and playfulness is the way to keep Final Fantasy VII alive.We can say that if in the remake we only emphasized the realism, we would end up keeping some of the weirder elements out. Instead, we want to maintain the extravagance of Final Fantasy 7.”

In short, the development team inserted what it wanted into the game and was able to do so because it had the original Final Fantasy 7 as its starting point.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available starting from February 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5.