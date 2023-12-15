The Amazon offers today they allow us to book Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with free steelbook. The version without steelbook costs the same. The price is €80.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It's about a reservation at guaranteed minimum pricewith a release date set for February 29, 2024. If there are any discounts, the price you pay at the time of shipping will be the lowest that appeared on Amazon between the time of booking and the time of shipping.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It will evolve the previous chapter with an open world structure, with side missions, secrets, minigames and lots of content to discover. The characters from the first chapter will return, with also new additions. This is the second chapter of the remake saga.