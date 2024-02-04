There is less and less left until the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In less than three weeks we will be able to read the reviews and in less than four weeks it will be available for purchase. In the meantime, however, remember that through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the pre-order of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with Steelbook as a gift. The game is in fact available at the same price, even now, for the basic version and the steelbook version which includes a special metal collector's package. The price is €80.99. The release date is February 29, 2024. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, that is, in the event that discounts appear before the game's release, you will be charged the lowest price that appeared on the Amazon page between the time of your order and the time of shipment. If you are not used to this system, you should know that in case of a discount you will not have to redo the order or complete any type of action: the best price is automatically applied to your order. You can cancel your order at any time before shipping at no cost and payment is only made at the time of shipping. No advance payment is required.