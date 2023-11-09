Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will include a 17 minute CG recap which summarizes the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: this is reported by a rumor that emerged from a Korean forum, which talks about how Yoshinori Kitase mentioned the matter during an interview.
Although it was reported with some certainty by the streamer Aitai Kimoichi, specialized in the Final Fantasy series, the news for the moment it should be taken with a pinch of salt given that there is no solid source to support it.
However, it must be said that Square Enix had hinted at such a solution, as seen in the tweet below. Meanwhile, development on Rebirth is going swimmingly.
The anticipation for the second part is growing
Released on February 29, 2024, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles by PS5 owners, especially Japanese ones, who have always been linked to the Square Enix franchise.
However, there are many unknowns about the game, especially on a narrative level: we don’t know how many and what changes will be made to the plot compared to the original Final Fantasy 7, and from this point of view purists will have to accept the changes made by Kitase and his collaborators.
#Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #include #17minute #recap #FF7 #Remake #rumor