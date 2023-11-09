Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will include a 17 minute CG recap which summarizes the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: this is reported by a rumor that emerged from a Korean forum, which talks about how Yoshinori Kitase mentioned the matter during an interview.

Although it was reported with some certainty by the streamer Aitai Kimoichi, specialized in the Final Fantasy series, the news for the moment it should be taken with a pinch of salt given that there is no solid source to support it.

However, it must be said that Square Enix had hinted at such a solution, as seen in the tweet below. Meanwhile, development on Rebirth is going swimmingly.