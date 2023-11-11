Apparently the temporary clothing changes seen in the FF7 remake were so much appreciated by players that Square Enix decided to include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth many costumes with which to customize the characters.
The confirmation comes from news granted by game director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase to the French portal Final Fantasy Dream during Paris Game Week 2023. According to their words, players will be able to unlock and equip various costumes during the course of the new epic Cloud and associates, some of which they will be well hidden and will probably require special requirements to obtain them.
“There will be more costume choices than in the previous game, so if you like spending time changing the look of your characters, you’ll have a lot of fun,” Hamaguchi said. Kitase then added: “[…]there may be some very well hidden costumes in FFVII Rebirth.”
Doesn’t the dress make the SOLDIER?
Those who have played Final Fantasy 7 Remake will probably remember that during the game some look changes occur for Cloud, Aerith and Tifa. In that case, however, we are talking about costumes worn by the protagonists only for a limited period of time and the game does not offer other options to change the characters’ outfits, apart from the PC version mods.
From the words of Hamaguchi and Kitase it would seem that in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players will be able to freely dress up the protagonists using a series of accessories and costumes. For example, in a short sequence of the September State of Play trailer, you can see Cloud riding a Segway shorts and summer t-shirt.
We will know more in a few months. In fact, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available as a temporary exclusive for PS5 starting from February 29, 2024.
