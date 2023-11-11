Apparently the temporary clothing changes seen in the FF7 remake were so much appreciated by players that Square Enix decided to include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth many costumes with which to customize the characters.

The confirmation comes from news granted by game director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase to the French portal Final Fantasy Dream during Paris Game Week 2023. According to their words, players will be able to unlock and equip various costumes during the course of the new epic Cloud and associates, some of which they will be well hidden and will probably require special requirements to obtain them.

“There will be more costume choices than in the previous game, so if you like spending time changing the look of your characters, you’ll have a lot of fun,” Hamaguchi said. Kitase then added: “[…]there may be some very well hidden costumes in FFVII Rebirth.”