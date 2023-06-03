While all the spotlight is rightfully on Final Fantasy 16, the team at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has decided to start unbuttoning by sharing some details on the new makeover of the adventure of Cloud and associates with daily posts on Twitter. This time we learn that players will be able to explore a vast world and with myriads of stories to tell.

“Players will be able to travel through the vast and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom, experiencing a myriad of different stories along the way,” reads the post written by director Naoki Hamaguchi.

The idea we can draw from this comment is that Rebirth will be much less linear than its predecessor and will allow players to move more freely between the various locations in the world of Final Fantasy 7, which would also be in line with the evolution of the story and what was seen in the original game. Also interesting is the part relating to the “myriad of different stories” which could suggest a certain plenty of side quests.

Yesterday, however, a message arrived from producer Yoshinori Kitase, who states that development is proceeding according to plan and that the development team is working to frame a precise release date.

For now we know that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5 during the next winter. We still know very little about the next chapter of the adventures of cloud and associates, but according to the words of the lead battle programmer Satoru Koyama, the team aims to create a combat system with advanced AI capable of surpassing the Gambit of the twelfth chapter of the series.